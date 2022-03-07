Russia-Ukraine conflict:  External risks could prolong Maruti’s struggle to claw back earnings

After racing downhill for over two years with slippages in market share and profits, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was gathering itself to stage a comeback. Suddenly, a host of external risks- a fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict- are posing as headwinds, pushing back the recovery for this carmaker. The company had lost ground in the last few years. From being India’s foremost car maker that rolled out one out of every two cars sold for couple of decades, Maruti’s overall...