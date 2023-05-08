Rupee’s global ambition suffers a Russian setback

India started exploring a rupee settlement mechanism with Russia soon after the invasion of Ukraine in February last year

Highlights Russian minister speaks of “problem” in rupee trade A huge rupee surplus is not desirable for Moscow The extant rupee-rouble exchange mechanism makes little commercial sense Russia’s stance exposes the rupee’s inherent weakness India’s minuscule share in world trade does not help the rupee’s cause Increased share in world trade and critical reforms can help in globalising the rupee India’s bid to globalise the rupee has suffered a setback. Russia, which is supposed to be the launchpad for catapulting the rupee to the world stage,...