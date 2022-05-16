Rupee to remain under pressure as it catches up with other Asian majors

The Indian Rupee hit a new all-time low versus the US dollar last week. With the global stock markets extending their string of losses for the sixth consecutive week, speculative assets like cryptocurrencies seeing a sharp sell-off and the US dollar moving to a 20-year high in the ensuing investor risk aversion, the move in the Rupee was not entirely unexpected. Financial markets are continuing to adjust to the aggressive tightening guidance of the US Federal Reserve, as the central...