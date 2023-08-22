English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Respect nature to save Himachal

    A primary reason for the floods is the pathway for the natural flow of rivers being blocked by debris which are dumped in them and those deposited by landslides

    Subir Roy
    August 22, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
    Respect nature to save Himachal

    Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have claimed over 70 lives and destroyed thousands of homes.

    Highlights: Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have claimed over 70 lives and destroyed thousands of homes  Chief minister has pointed to indiscriminate construction as a key cause   Surge in tourism has resulted in many holiday homes, hotels mushrooming   Road widening projects need to be stopped immediately to prevent further damage  Rivers’ flow must not be blocked by construction, a stiff road tax can regulate private vehicle ownership    There is some consolation that those currently running Himachal Pradesh seem to be groping towards an understanding of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A case of the dragon blues

      Aug 21, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Din over Kashmir ahead of polls in Pakistan, India’s non-aero revenue soars, ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers