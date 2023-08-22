Respect nature to save Himachal

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have claimed over 70 lives and destroyed thousands of homes.

Highlights: Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have claimed over 70 lives and destroyed thousands of homes Chief minister has pointed to indiscriminate construction as a key cause Surge in tourism has resulted in many holiday homes, hotels mushrooming Road widening projects need to be stopped immediately to prevent further damage Rivers’ flow must not be blocked by construction, a stiff road tax can regulate private vehicle ownership There is some consolation that those currently running Himachal Pradesh seem to be groping towards an understanding of...