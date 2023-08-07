Reintroducing import licensing for laptops is a step backward

In the short run at least there is a likelihood that laptops, palmtops and the like will get costlier and be less easily available

Highlights India’s restrictions on import of computing devices seen as protection to local manufacturing Restrictions to affect large firms such as Apple, Samsung, Acer and even Indian firms India competes with Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia as alternative to China Tariffs preferable over licensing in controlling imports India’s decision to restrict the import of the entire gamut of computing devices, from laptops to mainframes, is likely to have an extensive impact and has raised concerns of whether the move is good for the system. This is...