English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Reintroducing import licensing for laptops is a step backward

    India cannot be a high-cost island but needs to be part of the global supply chain with low tariff barriers and minimum border controls by way of licences and phytosanitary restrictions

    Subir Roy
    August 07, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST
    Reintroducing import licensing for laptops is a step backward

    In the short run at least there is a likelihood that laptops, palmtops and the like will get costlier and be less easily available

    Highlights  India’s restrictions on import of computing devices seen as protection to local manufacturing Restrictions to affect large firms such as Apple, Samsung, Acer and even Indian firms India competes with Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia as alternative to China Tariffs preferable over licensing in controlling imports   India’s decision to restrict the import of the entire gamut of computing devices, from laptops to mainframes, is likely to have an extensive impact and has raised concerns of whether the move is good for the system. This is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | America’s problems shouldn’t be the world’s headache

      Aug 4, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: M&M’s move to buy stake in RBL Bank, Power Grid and NTPC's over ambitious cap...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers