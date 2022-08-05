RBI’s upbeat assessment of growth good for the stock market

(Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The Monetary policy committee (MPC) of the RBI has decided to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.40 per cent. This rate increase is in line with industry expectations, albeit at the higher end of the band of 35-50bps. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. It is clear the central bank’s focus is on withdrawal of accommodation with the intent of keeping inflation in check, while supporting growth. The stock market has welcomed this...