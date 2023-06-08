RBI’s pause is a pivot killer with the 4 percent inflation target

Average system liquidity is in surplus mode and could increase as Rs 2,000 notes get deposited in banks, says RBI Governor Das

If there are any more doves fluttering in the markets hoping for policy rate cuts, they should beat a hasty retreat now. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das’s statement left no room for expectations of a pivot even though the pause on policy rates was widely expected. Instead, Das decisively brought back the 4 percent retail inflation target that has been the RBI’s goal since it got the mandate to be an inflation targeting central bank. “Let me...