RBI’s love for bonds is a Wordle the market can’t crack

India’s bond market was pleasantly surprised when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) doubled down on its growth-centric policy stance last week, instead of walking the path of reversal. This was the opposite of what bond investors had feared, which was a faster retreat from the accommodative policy approach and perhaps even a hike in the reverse repo rate. Instead, the RBI donned its hat of the government’s debt manager, which meant that the bond market had to be shown...