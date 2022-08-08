RBI survey shows consumer confidence improving, but still cautious

Representational image.

The latest Reserve Bank consumer confidence survey shows that consumers’ assessment of the current economy is the best since the pandemic started. As the accompanying chart shows, the current situation index (CSI) for July shows a reading of 77.3, the highest since March 2020. (image) The CSI reading has a loose correlation with GDP growth. The chart shows that the CSI reading slipped into negative territory (a reading below 100) from the middle of 2017. That’s also the period when...