Putin's visit — Multipolar approach to guide India’s talks with Russia

Vladimir Putin (File image)

As Vladimir Putin’s aircraft touches down at the Indian capital today (December 6), New Delhi’s corridors of power are pregnant with expectations that India’s ties with Russia will take off for a dream long-haul flight. According to the external affairs ministry, the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit on Monday will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Russian President reviewing the state and prospects of bilateral relations between the two nations and will discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership...