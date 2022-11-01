President Lula da Silva will further strengthen India-Brazil ties

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become Brazil's new president. (Image coutesy: AFP)

Born in abject poverty in the northeast region of Brazil, once a shoe-shine boy, office boy, lathe operator, electrician, and a worker who lost one finger in a factory, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 77, has made a spectacular return as President of Brazil. Once a fiery trade unionist, and radical communist who led successful strikes since 1979 defying the military dictatorship (1964 to 1985), Lula is a titan in a Latin America which deeply misses the charisma of Hugo Chavez, and Fidel Castro.

Lula, a President for two terms till 2010, and called by former United States President Barack Obama as “the most popular politician on earth”, spent 18 months in jail on corruption charges which were later dropped. He celebrated his victory with a promise, that of healing the nation, and bringing “peace, love and hope” for the 215 million ‘divided Brazilians’, including those who voted against him.

Lula won by a narrow margin in a polarising campaign. He secured 50.90 percent of votes defeating incumbent and Right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro is a die-hard follower of Donald Trump who backed him. Hated by his critics, including the political leadership in the US and most of Europe for his sexism, racism, and manifest dictatorial tendencies, the poll results prove the rise of the Far-Right, as seen in other parts of the world. His followers worship him for exactly all the negative traits for which he is abhorred so intensely in the ‘democratic world’.

In the no-holds-barred campaign, Bolsonaro called Lula a ‘nine-finger thief’. The Lula camp unleashed an ad campaign: ‘Bolsonaro has revealed that he would eat human flesh’. They unearthed an old New York Times interview, where he claims: “I’d eat an Indian, no problem at all.” This was a racist remark directed against the Yanomami community, thereby branding them as cannibals. Predictably, the huge indigenous population, including Afro-Latin Americans, voted against Bolsonaro. With tens of thousands dead during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bolsonaro in constant denial calling the deadly virus a “little flu”, also led to collective anger against him.

An uncanny fear was that he might do a Trump, and refuse to accept the results — but to one’s relief he accepted defeat. No wonder, most world leaders lost no time in congratulating Lula. Significantly, US President Joe Biden congratulated him, “following free, fair, and credible elections”.

Undoubtedly, Lula will get along smoothly with Europe, the US, and other nations. He is not a ‘radical communist’ anymore. The Guardian, while reporting his victory, called him a ‘former Leftist’. In his current avatar, Lula is Centre-Left, progressive, and is open to a political economy aligned with neoliberal values. However, his core principles would remain untouched.

As President, Lula did massive social and economic transformation, unprecedented in the history of Brazil. He made dynamic use of a commodity-fuelled economic boom and lifted over 30 million people out of poverty, mixing social sector reforms with a market-friendly economy. He will continue to restore the rights of workers, farmers, indigenous communities, and will strengthen the social sector. Tactically shrewd and pragmatic, he will try to maintain fiscal balance, while appeasing the power-brokers and the rich, who, disgusted with Bolsonaro’s dictatorial behaviour, voted for Lula.

As President, Lula gave Brazil a global profile as a serious player. He hosted the FIFA World Cup (2014) and Olympics (2016) in Rio de Janeiro. He played a role in the creation of G20, made strides within the BRICS as a strategic and economic alliance, entered the WTO and the FAO, and became a crucial cog in international trade and diplomacy.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is close to Bolsonaro, Lula will surely strengthen India-Brazil ties, given the fact that they are significant and large democracies within BRICS. The Government of India would surely reciprocate in the multilateral forums, including in the United Nations.

Bolsonaro arrived as Chief Guest for the Republic Day Parade in 2020 with a big delegation. Several agreements, including 15 MOUs, were signed, so as to expand ties in the areas of oil, natural gas, trade, investment, health, medicine, science and technology, etc. Certainly, Lula will follow the agreements, and the warm relationship, in spirit and content, in the days to come.