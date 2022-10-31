English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva becomes Brazil president again; all you need to know about him

    Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter runoff election on Sunday. Da Silva received 50.9 percent of the vote and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro 49.1 percent, according to the country’s election authority.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST
    Left leader Luiz Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former factory worker and Brazil’s first working-class president, scripts an astonishing political comeback as he beats far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil election. Here’s all you need to know about him. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Left leader Luiz Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former factory worker and Brazil’s first working-class president, scripts an astonishing political comeback as he beats far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the Brazil elections. Here’s all you need to know about him. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Da Silva received 50.9 percent of the vote and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro 49.1 percent, according to the country’s election authority. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Da Silva received 50.9 percent of the vote and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro 49.1 percent, according to the country’s election authority. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was born in October 1945 in Caetes in the Northeast of Brazil. According to Newsweek, Lula grew up so poor, he didn’t find out what bread was until he was 7. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was born in October 1945 in Caetes in the Northeast of Brazil. According to Newsweek, Lula grew up so poor, he didn’t find out what bread was until he was 7. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In the 1970s Lula joined the labour movement. In 1980 he founded the Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT) or Worker’s Party, a left-wing party with progressive ideas. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In the 1970s, Lula joined the labour movement. In 1980, he founded the Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT) or Worker’s Party, a left-wing party with progressive ideas. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 2002 Lula became Brazil’s first working-class president. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 2002, Lula became Brazil’s first working-class president. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 2010 he stepped down after two terms with approval ratings close to 90 percent. During his term, he presided over an economic boom that lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 2010, he stepped down after two terms with approval ratings close to 90 percent. During his term, he presided over an economic boom that lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Lula is the first person to be democratically elected as president of Brazil three times. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Lula is the first person to be democratically elected as president of Brazil three times. (Image: News18 Creative)
    “It is in nobody’s interests to live in a country that is divided and in a constant state of war,” Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said. (Image: News18 Creative)
    “It is in nobody’s interests to live in a country that is divided and in a constant state of war,” Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Brazil #Brazil election #Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva #Politics #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 06:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.