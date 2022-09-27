English
    Policy challenges to the unfolding crisis in India’s external sector

    It seems inevitable that India will witness a slowing down in its real GDP growth rate as a response to the pressures in its external sector prompted by the actions of the US Fed

    Sashi Sivramkrishna
    September 27, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Highlights There is no easy way of escaping unscathed from the web that the US Fed has drawn the world into  In India, with the rupee depreciating, imported inflation will increase  The RBI will have to raise interest rates to slow growth to control import demand  What makes it challenging is that the depreciation of the rupee, rising interest rates and slowing growth may all happen simultaneously    Just as the US economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic by crossing pre-pandemic (July 2019) real GDP...

