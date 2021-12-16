PCA can be an early warning system to spot trouble in NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India’s new prompt corrective action (PCA) norms for non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) is a welcome move. It follows the central bank notification of scale-based regulation where scrutiny gets tighter the larger the entity. PCA is a framework under which the regulator imposes certain restrictions such as a curb on lending on weak regulated entities. Currently, only banks are under PCA; thus bringing NBFCs under this net will reduce the regulatory arbitrage. There are quantitative yardsticks such...