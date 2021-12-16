MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

PCA can be an early warning system to spot trouble in NBFCs

The large degree of interconnectedness between banks and NBFCs has systemic implications 

Moneycontrol Opinion
December 16, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
PCA can be an early warning system to spot trouble in NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India’s new prompt corrective action (PCA) norms for non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) is a welcome move. It follows the central bank notification of scale-based regulation where scrutiny gets tighter the larger the entity. PCA is a framework under which the regulator imposes certain restrictions such as a curb on lending on weak regulated entities. Currently, only banks are under PCA; thus bringing NBFCs under this net will reduce the regulatory arbitrage. There are quantitative yardsticks such...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why are FIIs rushing to the exit door?  

    Dec 15, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Shriram Finance’s new innings, ITC demerger plans fall through, the inflation jigsaw, what to tick in a health policy, reality check on supply shortage and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers