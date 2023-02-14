PB Fintech needs to grow its core insurance business profit margin

Highlights Operating losses reduced substantially in December 2022 quarter The company aims to reach profit after tax break-even in FY24 However, analysts do not expect significant profits till FY25 High advertisement and promotion expenses remain a constraint For new-age companies stopping cash burn and achieving break-even is a much-awaited milestone. Take the case of One97 Communications. Shares of the Paytm fintech jumped after it managed to report a small operating profit before considering employee stock option expenses in December 2022 quarter. Another company making considerable...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Lithium deposits in India: Better late than never
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rahul Gandhi gets image makeover but needs allies, can government solidify its ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers