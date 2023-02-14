PB Fintech needs to grow its core insurance business profit margin

Another company making considerable progress on the profitability journey is PB Fintech.

Highlights Operating losses reduced substantially in December 2022 quarter The company aims to reach profit after tax break-even in FY24 However, analysts do not expect significant profits till FY25 High advertisement and promotion expenses remain a constraint For new-age companies stopping cash burn and achieving break-even is a much-awaited milestone. Take the case of One97 Communications. Shares of the Paytm fintech jumped after it managed to report a small operating profit before considering employee stock option expenses in December 2022 quarter.