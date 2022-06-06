Pakistan in economic crisis as reserves plunge 

Pakistan will also have to further trim its fiscal deficit, which will involve raising taxes and cutting subsidies. (Representative image)

The best thing that can be said about the current state of the Pakistan economy is that it is in trouble but not in the kind of dire straits that the economy of fellow South Asian nation Sri Lanka is in. Beyond all the recent global economic turmoil that has cast its shadow over Pakistan and other developing countries, the fundamental problem facing its economy is that it stands on a weak political foundation. As a result the current government...