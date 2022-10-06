English
    OPEC+ output cut ups risks from energy inflation

    Crude oil production cuts adds to the energy market’s problems, already hit by a shortage of natural gas, and also raises risks for the financial markets

    Shishir Asthana
    October 06, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Highlights OPEC+ decided to cut its November production quotas by 2 million barrels per day Deepest cuts to oil production since the pandemic, curbing supply in an already tight market The White House said it was “disappointed” in the OPEC+ decision and called it “shortsighted” Along with natural gas, high crude oil prices is likely to keep energy inflation higher The move would delay any hopes of an interest rate reduction in the near future   The energy market just got hotter with the oil cartel...

