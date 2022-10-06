OPEC+ output cut ups risks from energy inflation

Source: Reuters

Highlights OPEC+ decided to cut its November production quotas by 2 million barrels per day Deepest cuts to oil production since the pandemic, curbing supply in an already tight market The White House said it was “disappointed” in the OPEC+ decision and called it “shortsighted” Along with natural gas, high crude oil prices is likely to keep energy inflation higher The move would delay any hopes of an interest rate reduction in the near future The energy market just got hotter with the oil cartel...