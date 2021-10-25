Nykaa is best suited to be the bellwether stock for Indian start-ups

Source: Shutterstock

The Indian primary market has been on fire, which got the attention of the market regulator SEBI and even the central bank, RBI. Both the authorities have taken measures to cool down the IPO market, especially the IPO-funding part. These could help weed out the weaker companies from tapping the market at obnoxious valuation. But companies with strong numbers and bright prospects could see good participation in the market and with a higher chance for smaller investors to succeed in...