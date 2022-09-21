Nuclear power is the answer to India’s energy demand challenge

Representational image.

A month ago, India’s largest power producer, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), signaled a major change in strategy. It announced a shift away from coal into nuclear power with two nuclear reactors in Haryana. Reports indicate that a joint venture with the Nuclear Power Corporation to develop two 700-megawatt reactors in Madhya Pradesh is also in the offing. NTPC’s change of strategy is realistic. For one, there are India’s carbon emission commitments, meant to bring carbon emission intensity down...