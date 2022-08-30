English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    NTPC’s old power plants get a fresh lease of life

    As demand for thermal power revives, NTPC sees scope to build additional capacities at existing sites and moves towards tactical utilisation of older power plants

    R. Sree Ram
    August 30, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
    NTPC’s old power plants get a fresh lease of life

    Coal shortages and a sharp rise in electricity demand has woken India to shortcomings of the power sector. Since renewable power sources were unable to fully cater to incremental demand, the onus fell on the stagnant thermal power sector to meet summer demand. Thermal power plants, long shunned by investors, began finding buyers. And as it turns out the grand old NTPC is also seeing an opportunity in renewed demand for coal-based power. The company sees opportunity in setting up new capacities in existing sites,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers