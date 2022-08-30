NTPC’s old power plants get a fresh lease of life

Coal shortages and a sharp rise in electricity demand has woken India to shortcomings of the power sector. Since renewable power sources were unable to fully cater to incremental demand, the onus fell on the stagnant thermal power sector to meet summer demand. Thermal power plants, long shunned by investors, began finding buyers. And as it turns out the grand old NTPC is also seeing an opportunity in renewed demand for coal-based power. The company sees opportunity in setting up new capacities in existing sites,...