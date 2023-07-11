North Indian Rains: Extreme weather events are the new bitter reality of our lives. Let’s fight back

Pictures of automobiles floating on flooded roads and of buried structures show the devastation brought on by the severe rain.

Over the past four days, heavy rain has wrought havoc in northern Indian states, causing landslides, flash floods, overflowing of rivers, and devastating loss of life and property. Parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Delhi, meanwhile, continue to experience heavy rain.

Pictures of automobiles floating on flooded roads and of buried structures show the devastation brought on by the severe rain. Rescue efforts have been hampered by the incessant rainfall, which has flooded roadways, submerged residential areas, and damaged highways and bridges. It has been one of the most severe weather storms in decades, with record-breaking rainfall observed in many places.

The Climate Change Factor

Climate change is a factor in the extreme weather phenomena now being seen in northern India. Climate scientists' predictions align with these catastrophic events’ rising frequency and intensity. Recent IPCC assessments published in 2023 have provided convincing evidence that global warming is triggering severe climate-related occurrences like non-stop rainfall.

Rising global temperatures cause the atmosphere to warm, which increases evaporation and the amount of moisture in the air. In turn, this causes rainfall episodes to last longer and be heavier.

The changed weather patterns is highlighted by the record-breaking rains in hill states such as Himachal Pradesh where overflowing rivers tend to cause extensive devastation because of the steep gradient. This makes it important to address climate change quickly.

Enhanced Forecasting

With extreme weather phenomena, including flooding, landslides, and heavy rain, growing more frequent, they pose serious problems for infrastructure and urban centres worldwide. There is a need for improved forecasting techniques, smarter infrastructure design, and adopting a safety-first philosophy to lessen the effects of catastrophic catastrophes.

Efficient and reliable forecasting methods are essential to warn communities and authorities about oncoming extreme weather occurrences. Satellite images, localised doppler radars, weather models, and data analytics are examples of modern meteorological technology that can assist in predicting rainfall patterns more accurately, identifying possible flood-prone locations and offering timely warnings.

Cooperation between meteorological departments, researchers, and disaster management organisations is required to enhance these forecasting methods constantly.

Climate Resilient Infra For Cities

Implementing strategies to lessen the effects of flooding is necessary when creating flood-resistant infrastructure and cities. Important techniques include proper urban design, efficient drainage systems, floodwater storage facilities, and flood-resistant construction materials.

Elevating roads and infrastructure can reduce interruption during extreme weather occurrences in flood-prone locations. To absorb extra precipitation and keep drainage systems from being overburdened, sustainable urban drainage systems can also be used.

Urban areas must incorporate efficient waste management systems, green areas, and renewable energy sources to lower carbon emissions and improve sustainability. Indian cities can safeguard lives, reduce economic losses, and improve the quality of life for their citizens by prioritising climate resilience.

Himalayas: A Safety First Approach

Landslides are prone in hilly areas when it rains heavily. Adopting a safety-first mindset is essential to reducing this risk. This strategy entails establishing reliable monitoring systems that use cutting-edge monitoring tools, including satellite imaging, ground sensors, and remote sensing.

Authorities and communities can be informed about potentially landslide-prone locations through early warning systems, allowing for preventative actions like evacuations and limitations on buildings in dangerous areas.

Himalayan states must prioritise safety to reduce flood risks and safeguard vulnerable populations. They must implement reliable early warning systems and real-time data processing to deliver prompt notifications about approaching floods. Strict land-use rules must stop construction on perilous slopes and locations susceptible to flooding.

Flooding's effects can be mitigated by strengthening infrastructure resilience, which includes building higher roads and bridges. Campaigns for public education, evacuation strategies, and community training programmes ensure that locals are prepared for flood situations and can act quickly to save themselves and be effective first responders. It is time for Himalayan states to prioritise safety over speed.

Collaborative Strategies

Collaboration between government, academic institutions, engineering firms, urban planners, and local communities is required if we are to address the problems caused by extreme weather occurrences. Creating and using successful strategies can happen through knowledge exchange, research partnerships, and sharing best practices.

Cities must also incorporate climate resilience into their long-term urban development plans to adapt to shifting climatic trends. Urban planners can lessen the effect of these occurrences and save people and infrastructure by adopting a safety-first attitude which entails investing in cutting-edge technologies, performing extensive risk assessments and implementing stringent rules without fear or favour.

The floods that we just stood witness to serve yet another warning that prioritising safety measures is crucial for preserving human life and the socioeconomic welfare of communities.

Dr Anjal Prakash is Clinical Associate Professor (Research) and Research Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business. Dr Prakash contributes to IPCC reports. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.