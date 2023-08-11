No-trust vote: Warm-up exercise for the mega 2024 battle

From Narendra Modi’s speech in the Lower House, it becomes evident that BJP in its campaign will on one side highlight the achievements of the government; on the other side they will attack the acronym ‘INDIA’

In the run-up to the 18th Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May next year, the floor of the Lower House this week became a political battleground during the three-day no-confidence debate that ended Thursday evening with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply. Taking advantage of the no-trust motion, the BJP on behalf of the NDA and the Congress on behalf of the INDIA bloc tried to convey their policies and opinions to the national audience through Sansad TV. Both...