English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    No-trust vote: Warm-up exercise for the mega 2024 battle

    The no-trust vote in Parliament gave us a preview of the strategies of the NDA and INDIA blocs for next year's general election and the issues on which the battle will be fought

    Suvashis Maitra
    August 11, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST
    No-trust vote: Warm-up exercise for the mega 2024 battle

    From Narendra Modi’s speech in the Lower House, it becomes evident that BJP in its campaign will on one side highlight the achievements of the government; on the other side they will attack the acronym ‘INDIA’

    In the run-up to the 18th Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May next year, the floor of the Lower House this week became a political battleground during the three-day no-confidence debate that ended Thursday evening with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply. Taking advantage of the no-trust motion, the BJP on behalf of the NDA and the Congress on behalf of the INDIA bloc tried to convey their policies and opinions to the national audience through Sansad TV. Both...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | MPC Decision: Salad Days

      Aug 10, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India Inc records rising cash flows, signs of moderation visible in banking sec...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers