    Rise in essential drug prices may not boost pharma earnings significantly

    Raw material inflation continues to be a problem for drug manufacturers, eroding the benefit from an increase in the prices of essential drugs

    R. Sree Ram
    March 29, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
    Prices of widely used drugs under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) are allowed to increase by 10.7 percent in FY23, the highest in recent years. For notable pharma companies, products under the NLEM generate anywhere between 6-34 percent of India sales. Therefore, a 10.7 percent price hike can have a noticeable impact on revenues in FY23. For instance, the price hike could see Cipla’s India business growth increase by 2.5 percentage points, show calculations by IIFL Securities. The company derives a fourth of its India sales from NLEM...

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | PVR-Inox: The show opens, investors queue up to book ticket

      Mar 28, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Real test for CUET, SBI on a charm offensive, the Eastern Window, game changer for MCX and more

      Read Now

