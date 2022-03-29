Rise in essential drug prices may not boost pharma earnings significantly

Prices of widely used drugs under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) are allowed to increase by 10.7 percent in FY23, the highest in recent years. For notable pharma companies, products under the NLEM generate anywhere between 6-34 percent of India sales. Therefore, a 10.7 percent price hike can have a noticeable impact on revenues in FY23. For instance, the price hike could see Cipla’s India business growth increase by 2.5 percentage points, show calculations by IIFL Securities. The company derives a fourth of its India sales from NLEM...