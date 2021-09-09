NFT mania is sign of a land grab for the online ‘metaverse’

Sep 9, 2021 / 12:50 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Malcolm Moore It has been another big week for NFTs, the digital collectibles that have captured the imagination of crypto enthusiasts and are now rapidly going mainstream. Dolce & Gabbana unveiled a collection of dresses, suits, jackets, tiaras and crowns that can be worn by digital avatars and said it would sell them as NFTs, or “non-fungible tokens”, later this month. Cryptopunks, a collection of 10,000 pixel art pictures of punks, passed $1bn in sales, with one sale last Saturday drawing attention...