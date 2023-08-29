NBFCs risk profitability if they binge on unsecured loans

India’s non-bank finance companies have had a great run of profitability in FY23 which extended to the first quarter of FY24 as well, notwithstanding the beginnings of challenges on margins. Lenders are now risking this streak as they continue to binge on unsecured retail lending, just like their banking peers. Such has been the rise that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sounded a note of caution, again. In a meeting with the top layer of large NBFCs on...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Desperate times call for desperate measures
Aug 28, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST
In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India needs to close its North-South divide, greater supply constraints could lea...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers