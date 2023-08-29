NBFCs risk profitability if they binge on unsecured loans

NBFCs at risk?

India’s non-bank finance companies have had a great run of profitability in FY23 which extended to the first quarter of FY24 as well, notwithstanding the beginnings of challenges on margins. Lenders are now risking this streak as they continue to binge on unsecured retail lending, just like their banking peers. Such has been the rise that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sounded a note of caution, again. In a meeting with the top layer of large NBFCs on...