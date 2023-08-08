MPC meet would be unexciting with a status quo outcome

It is too early for the MPC led by Governor Shaktikanta Das to commit to the path of policy easing and too late for bond markets to give up on the narrative

Highlights Tomato prices are flashing red for inflation but El Nino is manageable Spike in vegetable prices is an anomaly amid healthy macro environment Bonds are looking more beyond India, especially to the US for cues to trade Fears of US hard landing have receded with recession hardly in picture now Globally bond yields have climbed prompting the same event in domestic markets MPC meet is likely to vote for status quo on rates and stance Tomato is complicated. Scientifically speaking, it is a fruit. Yet,...