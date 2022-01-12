Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Which way is gold headed in 2022?

Dear Reader,

In a move that will help increase the digitisation of gold and trading in the exchanges, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has come out with a framework for operationalising a gold exchange, wherein the yellow metal can be traded in the form of electronic gold receipts (EGRs). The rules provide several safeguards for investors and subject brokers to higher scrutiny.

While India is attempting to lower its dependence on physical gold and move towards electronic gold, globally investors are exiting electronic gold.

Data published by the World Gold Council shows that physically-backed gold ETFs saw global outflows of 173 tonnes in 2021. Gold holdings were down 5 percent to 3,570 tonnes in 2021, while assets under management (AUM) in value terms dropped 9 percent to $209 billion. Loss in value includes the 4 percent contraction in the gold price.

Losses in 2021 were mainly because of withdrawals in North American funds of nearly 200 tonnes, amounting to $11 billion. Apart from the US, other geographies saw inflows with European ETFs turning positive in the second half of 2021 amid rising inflation expectations, ending the year with marginal gains of $264 million or 0.7 tonnes.

Asians, however, continue to invest in the metal, in its electronic form. Asian ETFs accounted for the vast majority of inflows adding nearly $1.5 billion during the year with China based funds accounting for more than 60 percent of total inflows from the region.

US funds’ selling continued in December, with outflows of 22 tonnes, which outweighed inflows into Europe and Asia. Other regions too saw negative flows for the first time since August, losing $68 million or 1.2 tonnes.

The WGC report says gold prices faced headwinds from higher bond yields, especially during the first quarter, and a stronger dollar in the second half of 2021, relative to other developed market currencies. On the other hand, gold also got support from rising inflation and market volatility linked to continued COVID variants and varying lockdown measures.

What’s the prediction for gold in 2022?

More or less the same external factors are present in 2022. WGC feels that persistently high inflation is still likely due to COVID-induced monetary and fiscal policies, supply-chain disruptions, and a tight labour market. Combine these with high equity market valuations, potential new COVID variants and newer ones emerging, a growing appetite for less liquid assets, and we could see more frequent market pullbacks and increased demand for gold as a portfolio hedge.

A volatile cryptocurrency market can also help bring back some funds that moved away from gold.

Gold may also find continued support from consumer demand and central bank purchases, both of which continue to be important long-term drivers of performance.

However, higher interest rates could result in withdrawals. US funds, which continue to be among the biggest investor in Gold ETFs would like to continue withdrawing as interest rates rise. For the Gold ETF market, what US funds do is more important than all other markets put together. If US funds stay in withdrawal mode, it would be very difficult for the gold price to move up during the year.

Govt to become largest shareholder in Vodafone-Idea — What it means for investors & industry

Divi's Lab: Green chemistry to be a key differentiator

Infrastructure sector: From good to great

What's at stake for BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls?

Chart of the Day | Does a pre-Budget move foretell the post-Budget market direction?

With Omicron, it's déjà vu for premium hotels

Tech Mantra: Technologies that could drive Indian IT sector growth

US companies tipped for strong earnings season despite growing threats (republished from the FT)

Jayshree Tea, Hinduja Global Solutions, Infosys and Tata Chemicals

Shishir AsthanaMoneycontrol Pro