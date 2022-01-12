MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Which way is gold headed in 2022?

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Divi’s USP, infra goes from strength to strength, a lot at stake for BJP in UP, Budget Chart of the Day and more

Shishir Asthana
January 12, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

In a move that will help increase the digitisation of gold and trading in the exchanges, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has come out with a framework for operationalising a gold exchange, wherein the yellow metal can be traded in the form of electronic gold receipts (EGRs). The rules provide several safeguards for investors and subject brokers to higher scrutiny.

While India is attempting to lower its dependence on physical gold and move towards electronic gold, globally investors are exiting electronic gold.

Data published by the World Gold Council shows that physically-backed gold ETFs saw global outflows of 173 tonnes in 2021. Gold holdings were down 5 percent to 3,570 tonnes in 2021, while assets under management (AUM) in value terms dropped 9 percent to $209 billion. Loss in value includes the 4 percent contraction in the gold price.

Close

Related stories

Losses in 2021 were mainly because of withdrawals in North American funds of nearly 200 tonnes, amounting to $11 billion. Apart from the US, other geographies saw inflows with European ETFs turning positive in the second half of 2021 amid rising inflation expectations, ending the year with marginal gains of $264 million or 0.7 tonnes.

Asians, however, continue to invest in the metal, in its electronic form. Asian ETFs accounted for the vast majority of inflows adding nearly $1.5 billion during the year with China based funds accounting for more than 60 percent of total inflows from the region.

US funds’ selling continued in December, with outflows of 22 tonnes, which outweighed inflows into Europe and Asia. Other regions too saw negative flows for the first time since August, losing $68 million or 1.2 tonnes.

The WGC report says gold prices faced headwinds from higher bond yields, especially during the first quarter, and a stronger dollar in the second half of 2021, relative to other developed market currencies. On the other hand, gold also got support from rising inflation and market volatility linked to continued COVID variants and varying lockdown measures.

What’s the prediction for gold in 2022?

More or less the same external factors are present in 2022. WGC feels that persistently high inflation is still likely due to COVID-induced monetary and fiscal policies, supply-chain disruptions, and a tight labour market. Combine these with high equity market valuations, potential new COVID variants and newer ones emerging, a growing appetite for less liquid assets, and we could see more frequent market pullbacks and increased demand for gold as a portfolio hedge.

A volatile cryptocurrency market can also help bring back some funds that moved away from gold.

Gold may also find continued support from consumer demand and central bank purchases, both of which continue to be important long-term drivers of performance.

However, higher interest rates could result in withdrawals. US funds, which continue to be among the biggest investor in Gold ETFs would like to continue withdrawing as interest rates rise. For the Gold ETF market, what US funds do is more important than all other markets put together. If US funds stay in withdrawal mode, it would be very difficult for the gold price to move up during the year.

Investing insights from our research team

Govt to become largest shareholder in Vodafone-Idea — What it means for investors & industry

Divi’s Lab: Green chemistry to be a key differentiator

Infrastructure sector: From good to great

What else are we reading?

What’s at stake for BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls?

Chart of the Day | Does a pre-Budget move foretell the post-Budget market direction?

With Omicron, it's déjà vu for premium hotels

Tech Mantra: Technologies that could drive Indian IT sector growth

Mid-cap index derivative offers a good hedging option to investors

US companies tipped for strong earnings season despite growing threats (republished from the FT)

IPO Financing | Its colourful past, and RBI’s tightening grip

Picks from our Technical Analysts

Jayshree TeaHinduja Global SolutionsInfosys and Tata Chemicals (These are published every trading day before markets open)

Shishir AsthanaMoneycontrol Pro
Shishir Asthana
Tags: #gold ETF #markets #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter #opinion
first published: Jan 12, 2022 03:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.