Govt to become largest shareholder in Vodafone-Idea — What it means for investors & industry

A woman checks her mobile phone at a traffic junction in Kolkata

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

As part of the relief package announced on 14th September 2021, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) had provided telecom companies three options — i) to defer the payment of spectrum auction instalment for a period of four years; ii) a one-time opportunity to opt for the deferment of AGR related dues by a period of 4 years; and iii) a one-time opportunity to exercise the option of paying interest for the 4 years of deferment on the deferred spectrum...