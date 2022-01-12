Mid-cap index derivative offers a good hedging option to investors

It is no secret that when markets are rising, shares of smaller companies perform better than the larger ones. Though institutional flows, both domestic and foreign ones, are concentrated and flow into bigger companies, the smaller ones have mostly outperformed. This difference is more pronounced over the last few years. (image) Source: Tradingview.com It is because of this belief that despite lower flows, the small and midcap space is where retail investors prefer investing. Smaller companies have the advantage of a...