Tech Mantra: Technologies that could drive Indian IT sector growth

Newgen Software Technologies | Hong Kong-based Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund bought 1,71,999 equity shares in the company at Rs 585.75 per share, however, Malabar India Fund Limited was the seller on the BSE, the block deal data showed.

India is one of the few countries that experienced rapid recoveries after the pandemic. According to a Gartner report, India’s IT spending will grow 7% year on year to $101.8 billion in 2022. Besides, almost 89% of the surveyed business leaders said the pandemic highlighted the need for a more agile and scalable IT environment. No doubt, the demand for digital transformation will continue in the near future and software developers will have to meet the expectations of expanding businesses. Here...