MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Infrastructure sector: From good to great

Government aims to almost double the infrastructure spend under the National Infrastructure pipeline, providing huge growth opportunity for the infrastructure companies

Jitendra Kumar Gupta
Bharat Gianani
January 12, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
Infrastructure sector: From good to great

Ajmera Realty & Infra India | The company will build high end residence in Juhu, Mumbai, focusing on urban rejuvenation. Funded through a mix of debt and equity, this project is estimated to accrue sales value of Rs 150 crore.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The government’s infrastructure spending is usually front-loaded to deal with any economic crisis. But this time, despite the good intent and policies, the government could not do much because of COVID-led restrictions, manufacturing bottlenecks, and non-availability of labour, vendors and equipment. In 2019, the government had unveiled the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) programme, encompassing Rs 111 lakh crore investments across the infrastructure spectrum over FY2020-FY2025. This is almost double the Rs 57 lakh crore spent in FY2013-FY2019. Unfortunately, the pandemic-led stress,...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Stock markets look beyond near-term worries

    Jan 10, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

    In today’s edition:​ GDP estimates. India's fiscal health, DMart, IT Q3 earnings, Equitas, Anand Rathi, supply chain outlook and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Advance GDP data show a K-shaped recovery

    Jan 8, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

    The biggest takeaway from the advance estimates is the weakness in private consumption. For the second half of FY22, the growth in private consumption is expected to be a mere 1.8%

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers