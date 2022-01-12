Chart of the Day | Does a pre-Budget move foretell the post-Budget market direction?

FM Nirmala Sitharaman. | PC-MoneyControl

Markets hate uncertainty and budgets are just that. Macro and micro-level announcements by the finance minister can not only decide the mood of the market on the budget day but can linger for a few weeks. The chart shows the market performance one month prior to the budget and one month after the budget for the last five years. (image) Apart from 2018, the trend preceding the budget continues after the budget. Even in 2019, markets were flat ahead of the...