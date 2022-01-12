What’s at stake for BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls?

(Image: Reuters)

When Yogi Adityanath was picked by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in March 2017 to be the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, there was much curiosity, and perhaps a bit of consternation, about how well the Hindu monk would run the most populous state of the country. Five years down the line, the five-time MP from Gorakhpur has proved that his administrative acumen to run a state is no less than his ability to discharge the duties of a high...