MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Divi’s Lab: Green chemistry to be a key differentiator

The management of Divi's Lab asserts that there are no Nitrosamine or Azido impurities in the company's Sartan API offerings.

Anubhav Sahu
January 12, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
Divi’s Lab: Green chemistry to be a key differentiator

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Divi’s Lab (CMP: Rs 4,516; Market Cap: Rs 1,19,900 crore) has corrected by 16 percent from its all-time high in October 2021, chiefly on account of a sequential drop in margins in its Q2 results and sectoral headwinds such as USFDA inspections, raw material supply risks, etc. While the valuation (EV/EBITDA of 29x FY23e EBITDA) is still at a premium to the pharma sector, there are reasons why one should utilise the weak phases of the market to accumulate this...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Stock markets look beyond near-term worries

    Jan 10, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

    In today’s edition:​ GDP estimates. India's fiscal health, DMart, IT Q3 earnings, Equitas, Anand Rathi, supply chain outlook and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Advance GDP data show a K-shaped recovery

    Jan 8, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

    The biggest takeaway from the advance estimates is the weakness in private consumption. For the second half of FY22, the growth in private consumption is expected to be a mere 1.8%

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers