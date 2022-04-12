Monetary policy must serve the real economy not just financial markets

Apr 12, 2022 / 12:33 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Mohamed El-Erian Forget all the fancy talk about neutral interest rates and output gaps. The two basic questions facing the Federal Reserve are simple to state and complex to answer: is the world’s most powerful central bank finally committed to return monetary policy to serving the real economy rather than financial markets; and can it do so in an orderly fashion? These questions are yet to be sufficiently grasped by markets, and for good reason. Viewed from their perspective, the risk...