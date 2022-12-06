Monetary Policy Committee meeting: the message from the bond markets

The RBI, led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, has been ahead of the curve on fine-tuning both the price and size of the money in the economy

Highlights Indian bond markets before this week’s MPC decision are in a dovish mood, amidst falling yields Global headline inflation readings are expected to benefit from base effects beginning February 2023 The developed bond markets have already bought into the policy pivot narrative This narrative is likely to support both local and global bond markets in the near term Barring any unexpected price shocks, the forward CPI trajectory looks comfortable Hence, we expect the MPC to go for a 25 bps policy rate hike in...