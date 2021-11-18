MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

McKinsey warns of the asset price bubble economy

A McKinsey study finds that while economic growth has been sluggish over the past two decades in advanced economies, net worth, which long tracked GDP growth, has soared in relation to it 

Manas Chakravarty
November 18, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
McKinsey warns of the asset price bubble economy

A new study by the McKinsey Global Institute, titled ‘The Rise and Rise of the Global Balance Sheet’, has found that since the year 2000, the global balance sheet and net worth has tripled in size. The study focused on 10 economies that together accounted for three-fifths of the global economy—the US, China, Australia, Canada, the UK, Mexico, Sweden, Japan, France and Germany. Such a massive increase in wealth should call for popping the champagne. But, as usual, there’s a...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why the insolvency framework needs a reboot

    Nov 17, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: EMs’ return gift, the Green Pivot, Q2 has a story to tell, Go Fashion India IPO takes off, how cryptos work, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers