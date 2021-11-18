McKinsey warns of the asset price bubble economy

A new study by the McKinsey Global Institute, titled ‘The Rise and Rise of the Global Balance Sheet’, has found that since the year 2000, the global balance sheet and net worth has tripled in size. The study focused on 10 economies that together accounted for three-fifths of the global economy—the US, China, Australia, Canada, the UK, Mexico, Sweden, Japan, France and Germany. Such a massive increase in wealth should call for popping the champagne. But, as usual, there’s a...