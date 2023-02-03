English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Maybe Apple’s weakness isn’t just supply chain woes

    High-priced smartphones are less of a priority for consumers amid growing economic uncertainty

    Tim Culpan
    February 03, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
    Shoppers pass an Apple Inc. store on Black Friday in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

    Shoppers pass an Apple Inc. store on Black Friday in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

    Apple Inc.’s earnings were an even bigger disaster than expected thanks to a combination of a stronger US dollar, global economic malaise, and more strife at its China factories. That analysts were unable to model for each of these known factors could signal that problems will persist even after supply returns to normal.

    A 5.5 percent drop in December-quarter revenue to $117.2 billion was the widest miss for the holiday period in seven years. Sales of iPhones, Macs and wearables all dipped from a year prior. As much as $7 billion may have been left on the table after a Covid-19 outbreak and harsh lockdowns at a key production site operated by Foxconn Technology Group in November led to workers storming out of the Zhengzhou factory. At the time, Bloomberg Opinion estimated the impact to be $6 billion to $7.2 billion, so the scale of the hit was largely known.

    It’s worth noting that this is the seventh straight quarter of lost revenue due to supply-chain woes, with around $6 billion missed in the same quarter the previous year, according to Bloomberg Opinion estimates based on statements from the company and news reports. All told, the tally may have passed $40 billion. Such problems have now subsided, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told investors late Thursday in the US, without putting a value on the latest quarter of disruptions. Data was calculated based on ranges or specific data given by Apple, while 50 percent was assumed when the company stated the figure would be “significantly lower.”

    Apple's Covid Costs Escalate | Supply chain woes may have pushed lost production past the $40 billion mark