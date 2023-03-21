English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Martin Wolf: Four ways to fix the bank problem

    It is not clear how bad this crisis is going to be but reform is urgently needed

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Mar 21, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Martin Wolf: Four ways to fix the bank problem

    The intermediation might be done by banking institutions, but ones funded by a mixture of equity, bonds and time deposits, not sight deposits. (Representative image)

    Martin Wolf Banks are designed to fail. And so they do. Governments want them to be both safe places for the public to keep their money and profit-seeking takers of risk. They are at one and the same time regulated utilities and risk-taking enterprises. The incentives for management incline them towards risk-taking, just as the incentives for states incline them towards saving the utility when risk-taking blows it up. The result is costly instability. If one thing is clear about the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why markets are fearful

      Mar 20, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Xi reaches Moscow to resolve Ukraine crisis, IREDA IPO pricing is key to its su...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers