Markets talk, are we listening?

Every trade leaves a distinct footprint in the sands of the digitised markets which are logged on a trader’s terminal, to note, decipher and profit from.

Highlights: Stock markets have come a long way from outcry system to order matching system Numbers are the traders’ best friend in understanding markets NSE end of day data holds key signs of gauging the markets MWPL helps see market wide sentiment and also sentiment towards particular stocks Real time availability of MWPL allows traders to listen to markets all the time When I started trading in 1986, it was a very different scenario compared to the present day and age. There was only one...