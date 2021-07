Jul 8, 2021 / 12:43 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Source: Reuters

I assume many of my British readers will be nursing hangovers this morning, after England made it through to the Euro 2020 final. After thinking about an opaque bond market all day on Wednesday, I needed a drink too. If you know the secret the market is concealing from me, email it along: Robert.Armstrong@ft.com Plenty of explanations for falling yields, none of them much good I’ve been away for a week or so. The important news since I left is this: And...