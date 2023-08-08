Equity markets are rising rapidly. These winning strategies can help you leave a mark

In the present market, one can still find attractive valuations in some stocks in energy, banking, financial services and insurance sectors and public sector undertakings

The most common predicament among investors in a rapidly rising market revolves around the question: “To buy or not to buy?” The inability to find ideas at valuations which are juicy and likeable is well recognised in the current market context. Brokerages and research analysts are all raising alarm bells on rich and expensive valuations. The Nifty trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 23 is significantly higher than its long-term two decades average of 20. But investors still don’t want to be...