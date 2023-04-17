Margins will fall, but to where?

Apr 17, 2023 / 12:36 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

There was a 2021 peak of both gross and operating margins in 2021 but it was not very much higher than the highs reached in the preceding 10 years. (Source: Shutterstock)

Robert Armstrong & Ethan Wu Before our spring break, we observed that corporate margins, as measured in the US national accounts, remain extraordinarily high. Higher, even, than the numbers followed most closely by Wall Street — S&P 500 operating margins — would suggest. This is important to any assessment of the economy because margins are a leading economic indicator. Companies fire people when margins tighten, contributing to recessions. Still-high margins suggest that recession may not be imminent. It is possible to...