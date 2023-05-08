Manipur ethnic strife over jobs hurts job creation

The reason why the hill dwelling tribals are opposed to the Meiteis being designated as tribals is rather straightforward. This will entitle then to jobs reserved under the scheduled tribes quota

Highlights Manipur has seen an outbreak of violence, the root cause of which can be trace to ethnic and religious fault lines The main flaring point for the current episode is the fear of hill tribals that the Meiteis, who stay in the plains, may be granted the status of a Scheduled Tribe A number of aspects have contributed, some historical, some related to representation in the assembly, related to religion, resource allocation, particularly land, and most importantly, jobs Economic reasons are, perhaps,...