MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Making sense of the race for COVID drugs 

Vaccines alone will not tame the virus. And drug makers around the world are working on a number of potential treatment options 

Prosenjit Datta
September 27, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST
Making sense of the race for COVID drugs 

By now, the hopes of COVID vaccination drives leading to herd immunity have pretty well faded and this is leading to a renewed interest around the world on the progress of drugs that can be used for treatment of the disease itself. While vaccines have shown their efficacy in clinical trials and effectiveness in the real world in preventing COVID infections or reducing the intensity of the disease even if the infection takes place, their short comings have also...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who's afraid of the Fed's taper?

    Sep 23, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zee’s screen test, Chart of the Day, the road to taper and lift-off, Evergrande and bad loans, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers