Make the most of 2023 to stay invested for the long term

We are positive on domestic cyclicals, where we expect volumes’ performance to deliver

Highlights Indian markets have seen both a price and time correction Markets can deliver sizeable returns only after the US Fed starts to cut rates It’s time to invest in equities but in a staggered manner There are multiple sectors which have seen meaningful valuation correction The Indian equity market today is better poised than it was in March 2022. India’s premium to emerging markets and Asian peers has come down post the recent correction. So, over the past 18 months, we have seen...