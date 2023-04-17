English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Make the most of 2023 to stay invested for the long term

    Multiple sectors over the past 18-24 months have seen meaningful valuation correction 

    S Naren
    April 17, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST
    Make the most of 2023 to stay invested for the long term

    We are positive on domestic cyclicals, where we expect volumes’ performance to deliver

    Highlights Indian markets have seen both a price and time correction Markets can deliver sizeable returns only after the US Fed starts to cut rates It’s time to invest in equities but in a staggered manner There are multiple sectors which have seen meaningful valuation correction  The Indian equity market today is better poised than it was in March 2022. India’s premium to emerging markets and Asian peers has come down post the recent correction. So, over the past 18 months, we have seen...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation buckles, time to pivot?

      Apr 13, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: CPEC a metaphor for Pakistan’s failings, slump in demand for PCs will hurt Ch...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers