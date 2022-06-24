Maharashtra revolt is about which brand of Hindutva is best

At a superficial level, the split in the Sena is a reflection on the leadership qualities of Uddhav Thackeray. (File image)

The outcome of the revolt in the Shiv Sena against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be known soon. But important political lessons need to be learnt from the revolt, particularly because they have nationwide implications. At a superficial level, the split in the Sena is a reflection on the leadership qualities of Uddhav Thackeray, the most obvious question being his total lack of comprehension about the dissent brewing in so many of his party men. Indeed, Uddhav’s donning the...