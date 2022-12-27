English
    L&T: Foundation for earnings bump-up is being laid

    L&T’s asset monetization efforts are bearing fruit, and along with a strong order book could give a leg-up to earnings in the next two years unless macro risks play spoilsport

    Vatsala Kamat
    December 27, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
    L&T is poised for good order flows in both domestic and international markets.

    Highlights IDPL’s sale should add 1.5-2 per cent to L&T’s earnings per share The Street is hoping for more non-core asset divestments Order book offers revenue visibility for two years L&T is poised for good order flows in both domestic and international markets Falling input costs augurs well for L&T’s profit margins and earnings growth The stars seem to be aligning in favour of Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), the country’s foremost infrastructure conglomerate. Along with momentum building in order flows, its efforts to exit...

