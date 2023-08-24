Lower flash PMIs pull down US bond yields, spark stock market rally

While slower growth in the West will continue to affect Indian exports, the saving grace, from India’s point of view, is that the sputtering Chinese economy is keeping a lid on commodity prices

The Flash or advance Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) of major advanced economies—the US, the Eurozone, the UK and Japan-- for the current month give us a snapshot of the state of these economies, their momentum and implications for markets. (image) The most obvious trend that can be clearly seen from the PMIs is that these economies are slowing down—except Japan. That’s because Japan, alone among all major economies, has steadfastly refused to tighten monetary policy. Chart 1 has the details....