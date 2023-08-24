Looking through the noise in the bond markets

The relentless rise in US Treasury yields and a surprise jump in domestic inflation have rattled investor sentiment in the Indian bond markets

Highlights Bond yields have gone up in the US, thanks to a resilient economy In India, inflation has shot up due to higher food prices Higher US yields could lead to financial shocks In India, food inflation is likely to be temporary For non-food inflation, the disinflationary momentum is likely to continue In real terms (adjusted for inflation), government bonds are offering meaningful positive real yield Investors with 2-3 years holding period can consider Dynamic Bond Funds In the bond market, the sentiment pendulum has swung from...